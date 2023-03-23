scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I had never been through this…I'm a better man now: Ronaldo opens up on his controversial Manchester United exit

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his controversial exit from Manchester United, admitting that he had never been through this phase in his career but “he is a better man” following his painful experience few months ago.

The Portugal international also said that it was a bad career decision to rejoin the United in 2021.

“Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who’s on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there’s no time for regrets,” Ronaldo said in a press conference ahead of Portugal’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I’m more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man,” he added.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for a second spell in 2021, after 12 years away from United while playing for Real Madrid and Juventus. But the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford saw Ronaldo’s game time restricted, which led him to an explosive television interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club.

The Portugal veteran’s contract with United was terminated by mutual agreement in November last year, following his controversial interview with Morgan. And he went on to sign a massive deal with Saudi Pro League’s club Al-Nassr that will run until 2025.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been called up by Roberto Martinez after the new Portugal head coach announced his first squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don’t look at age,” said Martinez.

“Football decisions have to be taken on the field of play. I’m not an office decision-making coach. So, my starting point is to get to all the players and I want to get in touch with them,” he added.

Portugal takes on Liechtenstein at home on Thursday night and will play Luxembourg on Sunday. If he is given a run out by Martinez, Ronaldo will become the most-capped international player ever.

–IANS

bc/ak

Previous article
Swiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy advance to second round; Lakshya bows out
Next article
Eva Longoria to direct, produce 'Call My Agent!' Spanish remake
This May Also Interest You
News

SRK praises 'chota Pathaan' as he dances to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

News

Eva Longoria to direct, produce 'Call My Agent!' Spanish remake

Sports

Swiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy advance to second round; Lakshya bows out

News

Shiv Thakare opens his own restaurant

News

Amanda Bynes' condition is improving since being put on psychiatric hold

News

Kangana apologises to anyone she hurt in heartfelt birthday post

Sports

Miami Open: Former champions Andy Murray, John Ishner crash out in opener

News

Steven Knight to write new 'Star Wars' movie after Lindelof, Britt-Gibson quit

News

Rajamouli commences shoot of 'NTR 30', marks Janhvi's Telugu debut

News

Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement on his fight with MC Stan

News

T-Series ropes in Indian Youth Sensation, producer, composer, DJ Ravator

News

97-yr-old Van Dyke sustains minor injuries after driving into a gate

News

Ananya Panday plays lead in OTT series 'Call Me Bae', reveals Varun Dhawan

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash during hot photoshoot

Sports

Skipper Rohit backs India's attacking approach with bat despite series loss to Australia

Sports

Miami Open: Andreescu battles past Raducanu in opener

Sports

World No. 1 Swiatek takes a break due to injury

Sports

New Mexico boss Cocca eyes attacking football

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US