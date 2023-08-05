scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Cops take Twitch streamer Kai Cenat into custody after chaotic giveaway

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 5 (IANS) Mega-popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, along with another streamer Fanum, were taken into custody for free giveaways at New York City’s Union Square as people swarmed the area.

Cenat, one of the most popular streamers and social media influencers online, along with “a few other people” were arrested from the venue late on Friday, reports NBC 4.

NYPD chief of department, Jeffrey Maddrey, confirmed the arrests, but didn’t give details.

Some in the crowd acted violently and the police removed Cenat from the park “before eventually declaring the gathering an unlawful assembly”.

“Cenat had told his online followers to come out to Union Square where he would be handing out free PlayStation consoles and gift cards, among other items,” the report noted.

The commotion prompted the highest level of police mobilisation by the NYPD.

Cenat was eventually pulled out from the massive crowd by police officers and seen speaking to several officials.

“Initial estimates from the department were that 65 people had been cuffed, 30 of whom were described as juveniles,” the report mentioned.

Cenat is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who has been making online content since 2018.

He is the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, with more than 100,000 subscribers.

–IANS

na/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Madhura's unbeaten-streak pushes Kiraak Hyderabad to top of table; Rudra stars in Kochi KD's win in Pro Panja League
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Madhura's unbeaten-streak pushes Kiraak Hyderabad to top of table; Rudra stars in Kochi KD's win in Pro Panja League

Technology

Threads to add search, desktop version in next few weeks: Zuckerberg

Sports

China sweep four synchro diving golds at World Cup Berlin Super Final

Sports

Slovenia's Mohoric wins Tour de Pologne

News

M. Nassar wants to spend quality time with family after shooting for 'The Jengaburu Curse' in Odisha

Technology

Anti-obesity drug makers face lawsuit in US over ‘stomach paralysis’

Sports

AC Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Indian men's hockey team holds Japan to 1-1 draw

Sports

US Kids World Champs: Three Indians including Nihal Cheema in top 5 after first day

News

Manjot Singh delighted to reunite with Paresh Rawal after his film debut

Sports

Mumbai City announce squad for Durand Cup 2023

News

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' teaser: Bigger scam, edgier dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Biocon Biologics announces key leadership appointments, Rhonda Duffy to be COO

Sports

World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to clinch bronze medal

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Parthib hattrick leads NorthEast United to 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Technology

Anant Maheshwari returns to Honeywell as High Growth Region President, CEO

News

Elvish Yadav wins the 'Systum' in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' with full public mandate

Sports

Pep Guardiola confirms Gvardiol having medical test at Man City

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US