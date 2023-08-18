scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla didn’t fix Autopilot after fatal crash, company engineers admit: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 18 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla did not fix the Autopilot system after a fatal crash in the US in 2016 that killed a driver, the electric car-maker’s engineers have reportedly admitted in their testimonies.

According to Bloomberg, the engineers admitted this in a testimony in 2021 in a family’s lawsuit over a similar 2019 fatal Tesla collision that is now headed for a trial in the US.

Despite the company’s knowledge “that there’s cross traffic or potential for cross traffic, the Autopilot at the time was not designed to detect that,” according to the testimony given in 2021 by company engineer Chris Payne that was excerpted in a recent court filing.

Engineer Nicklas Gustafsson provided a similar account in a 2021 deposition.

“The electric-car maker didn’t make any changes to its driver-assistance technology to account for crossing traffic in the nearly three years between two high-profile accidents that killed Tesla drivers whose cars slammed into the side of trucks,” the report mentioned, citing newly-revealed testimony.

The family for one of the dead Tesla owners is now seeking punitive damages in a lawsuit, set to go to trial this October.

Tesla is under intense scrutiny for its Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance features.

In some relief for Tesla CEO Musk, jurors in an Autopilot-related 2019 crash in the US gave the verdict in favour of the electric car company in April this year.

The jury in the California state court awarded plaintiff Justine Hsu, who sued Tesla in 2020, no damages, according to reports.

In February, Tesla received a clean chit from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S Autopilot system in 2021.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also investigating self-driving claims made by Musk.

In February, Tesla paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving beta software in the US and Canada following a recall of the system.

–IANS

na/shb

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Make in India’ Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 now available in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

‘Make in India’ Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 now available in India

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv advance to playoffs after home win over AEK Larnaca

Technology

Google announces new Transparency Center

Sports

Archery: Indian men, and women's recurve teams win bronze in Paris World Cup

Sports

Football: Lionel Messi feeling Inter Miami love ahead of Leagues Cup final

Technology

X officially places XPro behind paywall

Sports

CLOSE-IN: An Indian jamboree (IANS column)

Technology

Threads adding reposts to Following feed

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers beat Mangaluru Dragons to continue winning streak

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Zverev tops Medvedev to reach quarter-finals

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Lions register victory against Gulbarga Mystics

Health & Lifestyle

Examining recommendations of CAG report on AB-PMJAY: Health Ministry 

Sports

IND vs IRE: 'I have no restrictions, body feels good', says Bumrah ahead of much-awaited comeback

Health & Lifestyle

WHO DG hails govt's Ayushman Bharat scheme 

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Indian Army overcome injury time drama to beat Bodoland FC

Technology

X will address shadowbanning soon, says Elon Musk

Technology

Govt tests 'emergency alert system', sends sample message to several users

Technology

Now send your photos in HD quality on WhatsApp: Mark Zuckerberg

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US