scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reached Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reached Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to Instagram late on Monday night, a paparazzi posted a video of the duo exiting the Delhi airport.

Alia wore a black shirt and trousers. She carried a bag with her. Both Alia and Ranveer wore sliders and masks on their face. The duo didn’t interact with the paparazzi but got in their car and left the airport.

Alia and Ranveer started the promotions of their film in Vadodara. They travelled to the city on Monday. Their new song Ve Kamleya will release on Tuesday. The duo will launch their new track in the presence of Delhites.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, tags their marriage ‘fake’
Next article
Spotify introduces shared volume feature for group sessions
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears, Will.I.Am join forces in new single 'Mind Your Business'

News

Matt Damon reveals about going on couple’s therapy session, unless called by Nolan

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Technology

Spotify introduces shared volume feature for group sessions

News

Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, tags their marriage ‘fake’

Sports

New Zealand to host South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh this summer

News

Actress Shubhangi Atre's first tattoo has a deep spiritual meaning

News

Utkarsh Sharma on 'Khairiyat' from 'Gadar 2': 'It has got haunting melody'

Sports

Special goalkeeping camp is a boon in our preparations, says PR Sreejesh

Technology

US FDA approves drug to prevent RSV in babies up to 2 yrs

Sports

Ashwin used the crease well against West Indies: Kumble

News

After 7 years of marriage, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce

News

Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez heading for divorce after 2 years of marriage

Sports

We need people like Michael Vaughan to step up in cricket's fight against racism: Moeen Ali

News

India’s entertainment & media industry to reach $73.6 bn by 2027: Report

News

Badshah says 'main kisi stage se nahi gira' after video claiming he fell off stage during performance went viral

News

Taapsee Pannu says ‘she isn’t pregnant as yet’ after fans ask about her marriage plans

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar turn doctors

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US