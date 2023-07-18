Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reached Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to Instagram late on Monday night, a paparazzi posted a video of the duo exiting the Delhi airport.

Alia wore a black shirt and trousers. She carried a bag with her. Both Alia and Ranveer wore sliders and masks on their face. The duo didn’t interact with the paparazzi but got in their car and left the airport.

Alia and Ranveer started the promotions of their film in Vadodara. They travelled to the city on Monday. Their new song Ve Kamleya will release on Tuesday. The duo will launch their new track in the presence of Delhites.