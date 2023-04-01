Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting

The opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was a grand event with many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities in attendance. The power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen twinning at the event.

DeepVeer had grabbed eyeballs after a video of the couple from an event had gone viral on social media. The video showed Ranveer trying to hold Deepika’s hand while entering the venue together but failing to succeed. Fans wondered if something was wrong between them.

All said and done, Deepika and Ranveer have finally put a smile on their fans’ faces as the two were seen holding hands

The couple, who arrived hand-in-hand at the launch, opted for white indo-western attires. While Ranveer donned an achakan style kurta, Deepika stole the limelight in a pantsuit with detailed embellishments and a long cape.