scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

Ileana D'Cruz, who is pregnant with her first bundle of joy, has finally shared the picture of her boyfriend from their 'date night'. 

By Shweta Ghadashi
Ileana D'Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night
Ileana D'Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant with her first bundle of joy, has finally shared the picture of her boyfriend from their ‘date night’. 

On Monday, Ileana shared their pictures on Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji. While Ileana is seen in a strappy red dress, the man is in a black shirt and sports a beard. “Date night,” she wrote. The actress did not share details about the man and did not even tag him in the post.

Last month Ileana had shared a monochrome blurry picture of herself along with her mystery man and talked about how lucky she feels to be pregnant. She also said that the the lucky man has always been by her side like a rock.

Dcruz
Ileana d'cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Next article
Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam hails 'insanely talented' Alcaraz from Wimbledon's Centre Court

Technology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

Technology

Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sports

There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Calleri fires Sao Paulo to win over Santos

Sports

Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve

Sports

Ingebrigtsen improves 1,500m European record in Poland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US