Ileana d'cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant with her first bundle of joy, has finally shared the picture of her boyfriend from their ‘date night’.

On Monday, Ileana shared their pictures on Instagram Stories along with a heart emoji. While Ileana is seen in a strappy red dress, the man is in a black shirt and sports a beard. “Date night,” she wrote. The actress did not share details about the man and did not even tag him in the post.

Last month Ileana had shared a monochrome blurry picture of herself along with her mystery man and talked about how lucky she feels to be pregnant. She also said that the the lucky man has always been by her side like a rock.