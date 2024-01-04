Thursday, January 4, 2024
Ira Khan drops picture with husband Nupur after wedding

Ira Khan has dropped a picture featuring herself and her newly-wedded husband Nupur Shikhare.

By Agency News Desk
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has dropped a picture featuring herself and her newly-wedded husband Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur got married on Wednesday in the presence of their family.

On Thursday morning, she shared a picture with her hubby. In the photo, Ira is seen flaunting her “bride to be” hairband. However she cut out her “to be” and just went with “bride”.

Ira married her longtime boyfriend Nupur at Taj Lands end in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

She wore a deep green blouse paired with light pink lehenga while Nupur chose to wear black.

Present at the wedding were Aamir, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad and Junaid, who were seen posing for a family picture with the newly married couple.

Reportedly, Ira and Nupur met during Covid, when he was training with her father Aamir.

