scorecardresearch
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts bare look, asks fans to suggest hair colour

Janhvi Kapoor has captivated fans with a stunning array of photos, showcasing both her natural beauty and glamorous makeup looks, leaving her followers intrigued by seeking their inputs on a potential change of hair colour.

By Agency News Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor_pic courtesy news agency

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has captivated fans with a stunning array of photos, showcasing both her natural beauty and glamorous makeup looks, leaving her followers intrigued by seeking their inputs on a potential change of hair colour.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi, who enjoys 23.4 million followers, shared series of pictures, wherein she can be seen flaunting her bare skin.

She is wearing a white breezy top, and captured her no-makeup face.

Other snaps shows her posing candidly in full makeup look, wearing a beautiful blue-coloured lehenga.

Some pictures features the ‘Dhadak’ actress in a red backless satin gown, oozing hotness. The post is captioned as: “some bare, some with an hour of makeup and hair… PS- It’s true blondes do have more fun… kind of want to go even lighter plz advise.”

One fan commented: “You should have red and blonde highlights.”

Another user said: “No stick to the honey blondes they look so good on you.”

On the professional front, Janhvi last featured in the movie ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. She next has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’ in the pipeline.

Previous article
Ferrari confirm Lewis Hamilton as driver for 2025 F1 season
Next article
Boycott Zerodha trends on X after consecutive tech glitches in past few months
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US