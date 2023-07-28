scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in an electric blue lehenga at the rampwalk

Janhvi Kapoor recently walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi

By Shweta Ghadashi
Janhvi Kapoor recently walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. She looked every bit glam in a sensational electric blue lehenga-choli with a dramatic cape. Walking the ramp in style, Janhvi raised the hotness bar to another level.

The actress pulled off the Gaurav Gupta creation with elan and greeted the designer as well. She turned showstopper for him and the outfit looked stunning. Her makeup looked minimal and opted for wet hairstyling.

Jahnvi walked the ramp in a stunning midnight blue lehenga. Her look is all about vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and lots of glitter. Her outfit featured a bralette-style blue with thin stripes and a plunging neckline. She paired it with a beautiful, free-flowing skirt with intricate sequin work all over. The addition of a matching cape further enhanced her look and added to the oomph factor.

