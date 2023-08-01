Kiara Advani dive into the ocean with hubby Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday vacation

Kiara Advani celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday and she did it in style. The actress shared glimpses of her festivities on her Instagram profile and they seem like a lot of fun. Kiara is holidaying with husband Sidharth Malhotra by her side and let’s just say the two made a splash on Instagram.

Posting the video, Kiara Advani wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee. Blessed, grateful for every day and all the love.”

Husband Sidharth Malhotra wished Kiara Advani by posting the same video on his Instagram stories and he wrote, “Happy birthday Ki. Here’s to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023. The actor has opened up about Sidharth and their love story multiple times.