Kiara Advani flaunts her airport fashion in yellow kurta

Kiara Advani returned to town from her work commitments.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Kiara Advani returned to town from her work commitments. At the Mumbai airport, the Shershaah star exuded sheer elegance in a vibrant yellow kurta adorned with delicate white floral embroidery, complemented by matching pants and sandals.

With her hair cascading down, she sported minimal makeup enhanced by striking kajal. Adding a touch of glam, she adorned one hand with golden bangles. As Kiara made her way towards her awaiting car, she warmly greeted the paparazzi and even engaged in a fun conversation with them.

Kiara Advani’s most recent film was Satyaprem Ki Katha. In the movie, her depiction of Katha received widespread acclaim for both her performance and appearance. Beyond her captivating onscreen persona, Kiara consistently captivates attention during public events, whether they are work-related or casual outings.

