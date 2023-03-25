scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora slays in the black bodycon backless outfit and poses with her beau Arjun Kapoor; Fans call them a power couple

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted at an event in Mumbai. The lovebirds looked stylish as they posed for the paps.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Malaika Arora slays in the black bodycon backless outfit and poses with her beau Arjun Kapoor; Fans call them a power couple
Malaika Arora slays in the black bodycon backless outfit and poses with her beau Arjun Kapoor; Fans call them a power couple

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted at an event in Mumbai. The lovebirds looked stylish as they posed for the paps. Malaika raised the temperatures in a black backless bodycon dress while Arjun looked dapper in a shiny blazer.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a long time now. The couple is often spotted out on date nights, attending events and even going on romantic vacations together.

Recently he has also attended Mala’s mother Joyce’s birthday bash with the family. Malaika too has often joined Arjun for family events.

Previous article
Antibiotics may not reduce risk of death in hospitalised flu patients
Next article
Tejasswi Prakash glows in a yellow sunshine dress
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Motorsports: Celebratory weekend kicks off with WIAA 'Women's Rally to the Valley' 2023

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash glows in a yellow sunshine dress

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics may not reduce risk of death in hospitalised flu patients

Health & Lifestyle

Covid during pregnancy linked to brain disorders in infant boys

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in a black gown

News

Kareena is 'so ready' as Rhea Kapoor starts filming for 'The Crew'

News

Anushka Sharma has a funny reaction on being called 'Mrs Kohli'

News

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle conferred 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2021'

Sports

Miami Open: Alcaraz charges into third round; Sinner, Fritz win openers

Fashion & Lifestyle

Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik spotted kissing during dinner date

News

Avinash-Vishwajeet's song to showcase great Indian wedding in 'Murder Mystery 2'

Sports

WPL 2023: Dropping Sciver-Brunt proved costly, admits Alyssa Healy after Warriorz lose in Eliminator

News

What is Jay-Z’s net worth?

News

Kurt Cobain was killed, his widow needs to take lie detector test: Claims doc maker

News

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski crash trial

News

'Rust' armourer seeks to block appointment of new prosecutor

News

T-Series announces its audio-series ‘Kissey Aur Kahani’ with its first story ‘College Ka Pehla Din’ written and narrated by KPJ!

Technology

Gordon Moore, Intel's co-founder and creator of Moore's law, passes away

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US