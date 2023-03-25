Malaika Arora slays in the black bodycon backless outfit and poses with her beau Arjun Kapoor; Fans call them a power couple

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted at an event in Mumbai. The lovebirds looked stylish as they posed for the paps. Malaika raised the temperatures in a black backless bodycon dress while Arjun looked dapper in a shiny blazer.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a long time now. The couple is often spotted out on date nights, attending events and even going on romantic vacations together.

Recently he has also attended Mala’s mother Joyce’s birthday bash with the family. Malaika too has often joined Arjun for family events.