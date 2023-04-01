scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her beauty in see through gown arrives with husband Nick Jonas at NMACC event

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, who had landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, along with their daughter Malti Marie.

By Pooja Tiwari
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, who had landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, along with their daughter Malti Marie. The couple did not disappoint with their choice of ensembles on a starry night.

While Priyanka wore a nude-colored see-through embellished gown with a floral-applique-adorned cape, Nick chose a lace-embroidered top, baggy pants, and an oversized blazer. Priyanka’s dress features a strapless plunging neckline and pockets that collectively broke the internet.

Previous article
Jane Seymour has devised 'igloo' lighting to look younger
Next article
Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting
This May Also Interest You
News

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting

News

Jane Seymour has devised 'igloo' lighting to look younger

News

Keanu Reeves gifts engraved Rolex watches to 'John Wick' stunt team

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black suit at NMACC event; Fans call him ‘Jawan’

News

'Dumb': Gauahar on Justin, Hailey Bieber's comment on Ramzan fasting

Sports

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Sofia

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at NMACC event; Fans are impressed

Sports

Marseille held by Montpellier at home in Ligue 1

Sports

Serbia smashes Bosnia in closing game of ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Sports

We may get to see a 600-run season from Shubman Gill: Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

Myanmar extends Covid restrictions until April end

Technology

Twitter makes most of its recommendation algorithms open source

Technology

Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users' data else face fine

Health & Lifestyle

Los Angeles County lifts public health emergency for Covid

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans begin title defence with five-wicket win over CSK

Sports

I would like Messi back to help us, says Barcelona coach Xavi

Sports

2nd Div I-League qualifiers: Bengaluru United thrash Chennayin B 5-0

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US