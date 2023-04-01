Priyanka Chopra flaunts her beauty in see through gown arrives with husband Nick Jonas at NMACC event

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, who had landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, along with their daughter Malti Marie. The couple did not disappoint with their choice of ensembles on a starry night.

While Priyanka wore a nude-colored see-through embellished gown with a floral-applique-adorned cape, Nick chose a lace-embroidered top, baggy pants, and an oversized blazer. Priyanka’s dress features a strapless plunging neckline and pockets that collectively broke the internet.