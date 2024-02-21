Rakul and Jackky to have Sikh and Sindhi wedding ceremonies

HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are set to tie the nuptial knot on Wednesday, will have two wedding ceremonies.

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are set to tie the nuptial knot on Wednesday, will have two wedding ceremonies. The first will be a Sikh ceremony of Anand Karaj, and the second will be Sindhi style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s cultures.

The couple will have the traditional pheras after 3:30 p.m. at ITC Grand South Goa. The wedding ceremony is said to be a fusion of tradition and modernity, and the two will incorporate personal elements into the rituals.

After exchanging the vows, the couple will reportedly host a grand after-party for all the guests present at the venue.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Rakul had her ‘Chuddha’ ceremony.

The couple began their wedding festivities with mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. During the sangeet ceremony, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is the couple’s close friend, performed to ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ from ‘Coolie No 1’, which is produced by Jackky’s father, Vashu Bhagnani.

Apart from Varun, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, other family members also performed at the sangeet.

The couple has planned the wedding festivities to be eco-friendly following which no physical invites have reportedly been sent. All the wedding invites have been sent out digitally to the guests.

