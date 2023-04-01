Shah rukh khan looks dapper in black suit at nmacc event; fans call him 'jawan'

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening saw many stars. Here’s our list of best-dressed celebs, including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and more.

Shah Rukh Khan was undoubtedly the best-dressed celebrity among all the other stars present at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

The Bollywood superstar donned a custom Masculine black suit to attend the grand celebrations.

He wore a shawl lapel and pinstripe print blazer featuring padded shoulders, patch pockets, full sleeves and ornate gold buttons. A plunging neck black top, slim-fitted pants, a belt to cinch the outfit, a luxurious watch, bracelets, a gold chain, a trimmed beard, and a messy hairdo gave the finishing touch.