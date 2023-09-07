scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her orange backless dress at the trailer launch of Thank You For Coming

Shehnaaz Gill, renowned for her lively attitude, went out in a stunning orange gown to promote her forthcoming flick 'Thank You For Coming'.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill, renowned for her lively attitude, went out in a stunning orange gown to promote her forthcoming flick ‘Thank You For Coming’. Shehnaaz, who is joined by the original girls Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh, shows off her distinct and intriguing sense of fashion.

She easily rocks the orange suit with her easy charm and flair, leaving us all in wonder. Shehnaaz demonstrates once again that she understands how to create a fashion statement, whether it’s via the choice of fabric, the delicate detailing, or the ideal fit.

Shehnaaz made everyone’s eyes pop in an orange maxi dress with amazing ruched details. This backless marvel will undoubtedly make mouths drop and hearts skip a beat. The one-shoulder design lends a bit of refinement to the ensemble, while the large, flowing, enormous sleeve adds a sense of drama.

Shehnaaz easily shows off her distinct flair and dominates the show. Prepare to be captivated by this magnificent orange masterpiece that truly represents Shehnaaz’s daring and brave character.

Rhea Kapoor shared photos of her and her character name Ruchi Kalra and captioned, Rushi Kalra aka @shehnaazgill The Trailer of our new film #ThankYouForComing is out NOW’

