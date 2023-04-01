scorecardresearch
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they make stylish entry at NMACC event

Among those attending are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The newlyweds always turn heads and this time, they did it in regal ethnic looks.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai today has several couples making fashion statements.

Among those attending are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The newlyweds always turn heads and this time, they did it in regal ethnic looks.

Kiara Advani opted for a shimmery lehenga with a cropped blouse. She looked as stunning as ever. The actress was clicked holding hands with Sidharth Malhotra who opted for a beige suit. The two smiled and posed for the camera.

Lovebirds recently got married and all the eyes were on them and their hot chemistry can be seen also love for each other.

