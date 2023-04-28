Vicky Kaushal flaunting his thumkas; Shehnaaz Gill’s cutest comment on his video

Vicky Kaushal recently made waves at the Filmfare Awards 2023 with his electrifying stage performance and his stunning appearance on the red carpet.

The talented actor, who is known for entertaining his fans with personal and professional updates on social media, recently shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of the Filmfare Awards on his Instagram account.

Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to an adorable dance video he recorded in his green room before his performance. The video shows the actor grooving to a Punjabi song and flaunting some killer ‘thumkas’. Along with the post, Vicky Kaushal also shared that dancing is his source of instant dopamine rush before going on stage for a performance.

Vicky Kaushal’s fans were thrilled with his dance video and flooded the comments section with fire emojis and words of appreciation. The actor’s performance was the perfect start to a long weekend for his followers.

Shehnaaz Gill commented on her video and saying, “u r the best “.