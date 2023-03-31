scorecardresearch
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make a stylish appearance at Dior Fall 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also made a stylish appearance at the event.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The Dior Fall 2023 show was a beautiful mixture of style, glamour, Indian culture and the luxury label’s elegant creations as the biggest names in the film and fashion industry arrived at the Gateway Of India.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also made a stylish appearance at the event. Anushka chose a yolk yellow sleeveless dress, Virat complemented her in a grey double-breasted blazer, pants and a white round-neck shirt. The actor styled the ensemble with flats, a matching Lady Dior bag, open locks, gold earrings, and minimal makeup.

Virat shared pictures and captioned, “About last night ❤️ @anushkasharma”.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make stylish appearance at Dior Fall 2023 below:

Ski crash trial verdict clears Gwyneth Paltrow; awarded $1
Jonathan Majors’ lawyer releases text messages saying woman takes blame
