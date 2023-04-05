5 films that drew inspiration from Lord Shiva’s name

Ajay Devgn’s deep love and devotion for Lord Shiva is no secret, as it shines through in his films from Omkara to his latest, Bholaa. The film pays homage to Lord Shiva, with Bholaa taking on the role of the human embodiment of the God of Destruction. However, not just Ajay Devgn, Lord Shiva’s name and image have been a source of inspiration for artists and writers for long for their content.

Many artistic and literary works, including movies, series, and audio series, draw inspiration from his name and image to depict his remarkable power, wisdom, and compassion.

Let’s take a look at these 5 films/series that have the blessings of Lord Shiva’s name.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

A film that bears the name of Lord Shiva in its title, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, follows the journey of Shiva, a young DJ in Mumbai who sets out in search of love and self-discovery. But his path is riddled with obstacles as he discovers his special power, which makes him immune to fire. As he delves deeper into the secrets of his existence, he uncovers a string of mythological incidents that are tied to his fate.

With evil forces threatening humanity, Shiva must use his power to protect those around him. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva blends the modern world with ancient myths, and promises to be a mystical ride full of magic and mythology.

Shivaay

Shivaay explores the human aspects of Lord Shiva like never before. Starring Ajay Devgn as Shivaay, a climber on a journey of self-discovery, the 2016 film directed by Devgn himself, delves into Lord Shiva’s imperfections and benevolence. The title track, ‘Bolo Har Har,’ dedicated to the deity, reinforces the film’s theme of Shiva as the remover of all evil. But did you know that Devgn is a devout follower of Lord Shiva in real life?

The actor proudly displays a large tattoo of Shiva’s visage along with the OM symbol on his chest. For all Shiva devotees and movie lovers alike, Shivaay is a must-watch film that will leave you in awe of the complex and fascinating character that is Lord Shiva.

Omkara

The Indian adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello, starring Ajay Devgn, takes its title from Omkara, another name for Lord Shiva. The film’s protagonist, Omkara Shukla (played by Ajay Devgan), is a mixed-race bandit who kidnaps his beloved Dolly Mishra (played by Vivek Oberoi) and manages to evade capture. However, his refusal to promote his trusted aide, Langda Tyagi (played by Kareena Kapoor), leads to a conspiracy against him, putting not only Omkara’s relationship with Dolly but also their own lives and those of their associates at risk.

Shiva

Another film with Lord Shiva’s name, director Ram Gopal Verma’s film Shiva stars Nagarjuna, Amala and Raghuvaran in the lead roles. The story follows Shiva, a fresh-faced young man, enters college in the middle of the semester and quickly forms a tight-knit group of friends. But little does he know that the college is under the oppressive rule of JD, who is backed by a crooked politician and his thugs.

JD and his gang are notorious for disrupting lectures and harassing girls on campus. However, Shiva is not one to stand by and watch. He takes a brave stand against JD and his cronies, leading to some explosive and nail-biting confrontations. Will Shiva and his friends be able to take down the corrupt regime and restore justice to their college?

Shivam : The Hidden Warrior

Audio series, Shivam: The Hidden Warrior, is inspired by Lord Shiva’s title, Shivam, which means ‘auspicious’ or benevolent.’ The story revolves around Shivam Gandhi, who was born into privilege and the last remaining snake warrior of the Takshak-Naag-Dynasty. But, his mother was humiliated and ostracized and his life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers his secret powers.

But with great power comes great responsibility, and Shivam must choose between his duty to his family and his own sense of justice. Will he forgive his father and protect his family’s legacy, or seek revenge for his mother’s mistreatment and pave his own path? Written by Mohsin Ali Khan, Shivam: The Hidden Warrior is an action-packed tale of power, betrayal, and redemption. Follow Shivam’s journey on Pocket FM as he discovers his true identity and embraces his destiny as a hero.