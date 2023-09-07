Jawan Review | Jawan is all SRK ‘Slick Refreshing Killer’ entertainer

2023 seems to be a great year for Shah Rukh Khan and his fans beginning with ‘Pathaan’ a bang on money spinner. The fans have their ‘Pathaan’ still fresh in their minds and now the SRKians (SRK fans) have been served with a very ‘SRK – Slick Refreshing Killer’ surprise with Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, which has Shah Rukh Khan painted all over it. Jawan proves to be all SRK – Slick Refreshing Killer – entertainer for all SRKians out there.

The most important point being made is in the last reels, which seems to be a precursor of the upcoming general elections in 2024 and an indirect public manifesto to all those concerned.

Jawan Plotline

Letting the story out would be a crime, so, let me try and refrain as much as possible with hints. Azad (Shah Rukh Khan) hijacks a Mumbai Metro and makes a very unique demand. Who are the victims, what is this demand and from whom?

Shah Rukh Khan also plays a jailer, of a jail with only women prisoners (whom he considers his sisters and mothers). A place which is not just a jail but many a things rolled into one. Also, this jailer has a girls-only / jail inmates team, from varied backgrounds who double up as mercenaries.

Nayanthara in Jawan poster _ pic courtesy instagram

Narmada (Nayanthara) is a police officer, and a single mother, who is deployed to handle the Metro hijack referred earlier, but gets to know some unknown facts about the ploy. There is also an Army Jawan who was killed at the hands of an arms dealer Kaalie Gaikwad (Vijay Sethupathi) years back, who also happens to have coughed up the ransom of 40K+ crores for the Metro hijack!

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan song Chaleya _ pic courtesy yt

The high octane action thriller ‘Jawan’ revolves around these few characters. It can be termed as a journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society, in an attempt to get even with his past, driven by a personal vendetta while keeping up a promise made years ago.

A high-octane action thriller where he is up against a dreadful nemesis who knows no fear and has caused extreme suffering to many. In the journey he will cross paths with a high-minded seasoned lady police officer whose emotions might get the better of her as she gets involved in the battle. As his past catches up with him, to overcome the challenges and restore the harmony in their world, this Jawan needs all the firepower and intelligence to do so.

Jawan is not your typical Bollywood potboiler, it has the ingredients, flavour, texture and garnishing all from down south and probably a reason to cherish the outing with a unique plot. In fact the only thing Bollywood in Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan.

The action sequences and choreography is also not the run-of-the-mill Hindi movie fare. There is this action sequence on road where there are large container laden trucks, many scorpion jeeps and equal number of motorcycles that get involved in a chase. The entire sequence displays many a quirky ideas of one-upmanship from one side to topple the other.

The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who debuts as a solo composer for a Bollywood movie. The soundtrack consists of seven original songs composed by Anirudh, namely, ‘Zinda Banda’, ‘Chaleya’, ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya‘, ‘Aararaari Raaro’, ‘Jawan Title Track’, ‘Faraatta’ and ‘Chaleya’ (Arabic). Lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil and Kumaar. However there is nothing much to write about the songs in this action thriller.

How can I forget the cameos by the other Bollywood leads in Deepika Padukone who plays Aishwarya, wife of the Jawan, followed by Sanjay Dutt who plays Madhavan Naik and Sanya Malhotra as Dr. Eram, a member of the girl team mentioned above.

Five faces of Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’ motion poster _ pic courtesy twitter

All in all, if you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan and want to be part of the party that started with ‘Pathaan’, you sure cannot miss this ‘Jawan’

Ah, before you leave, let me reveal that ‘picture abhi baki hai mere dost’, there is a hint dropped in the end that Shah Rukh Khan may soon be on yet another mission.

Movie: Jawan

Directed by: Atlee

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara

Duration: 2 hours 49 Mins