'Aakhri Sach' writer Saurav Dey on joint families: 'Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity'

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Critically acclaimed writer Saurav Dey opened up about the portrayal of the complex family dynamics in the investigative thriller series ‘Aakhri Sach’, and how it weaves into the overall narrative of the show. 

In the big, colorful journey of life, joint families are like a close-knit crew that sails through smooth and rough seas together. They share laughter that echoes and tears that heal, supporting each other through the tough times. One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events.

Saurav is known for his works in ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ and ‘Inside Edge’.

Talking about the same, Saurav said: “Aakhri Sach draws essence from true events that happened. It intends to explore themes of grief, guilt, ambition, and societal expectations. The narrative revolves around the trials and tribulations of a complex, middle-class, joint family navigating challenges posed by life’s fluctuations. Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity, striving to find comfort together until tragedy strikes.”

Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach’ takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

