Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!

With a gripping teaser and groovy songs, the makers of 'Gumraah' have certainly piqued curiosity amongst the audiences about the intriguing storyline of the film.

By Glamsham Editorial
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!
Aditya Roy Kapur in GUMRAAH also starring Mrunal Thakur _ pic courtesy yt

While the audience awaits the release of Gumraah, makers drop the most mysterious yet enthralling trailer of the film and fans can't keep calm but look out for the arcane events taking place in Aditya's life.

The trailer promises unmissable drama, lots of twirls, and a mystery that will unfold on the 7th of April 2023. Gumraah stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur who will essay the role of a lady cop for the first time.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. GUMRAAH is to release in cinemas on the 7th of April 2023.

