scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Adivi Sesh meets Kovind on first anniversary of 'Major'

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 16 (IANS) Ahead of the first anniversary of the critically acclaimed film ‘Major’, actor Adivi Sesh had the opportunity to meet and engage with former Presidenti Ram Nath Kovind.

The actor was delighted by the privilege of discussing the film and its significance with the former President. Deeply moved by the movie, Ram Nath commended the entire team’s efforts and acknowledged Adivi’s remarkable acting skills, which conveyed the emotional depth of this powerful film.

Adivi shared a heartwarming post of his encounter with Ram Nath Kovind in an Instagram post saying, “I am truly overwhelmed by his response to our efforts on Major. It was a lovely conversation. Memories of a lifetime. Forever grateful. Forever thankful.”

The film unit says this meeting is a testament to the impact Major had made, as it resonated with individuals from all walks of life, including distinguished figures like the former President.

Adivi Sesh received immense love for his exceptional portrayal in Major, which brought him in the spotlight. Critics praised his nuanced performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The actor’s fans eagerly await his future project Goodachari 2.

–IANS

ms/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Faking': Know how Deepak Bhoria won bronze in Men's World Boxing Championship!
Next article
Salman to Raftaar, 23rd IIFA promises yet another Bollywood extravaganza
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman to Raftaar, 23rd IIFA promises yet another Bollywood extravaganza

Sports

'Faking': Know how Deepak Bhoria won bronze in Men's World Boxing Championship!

News

Sunidhi Chauhan: 'I sing from my heart, I know nothing else'

News

Manoj Bajpayee unveils 'Sahara Tu Mera' song teaser from 'Sirf Ek Bandaa…'

News

Month before 'Adipurush' release, Prabhas shares stunning new poster

News

Manoj Bajpayee rehearsed his Sirf Ek Bandaa… monologue 100+ times

News

'Kacchey Limbu' took Radhika Madan back to her childhood

News

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' makers release first song by Arijit Singh

Health & Lifestyle

WHO cautions on use of ChatGPT, Bard in healthcare

Technology

Vaishnaw launches portal to track, recover lost mobile phones

Health & Lifestyle

Hypertension a silent killer, lifestyle modification key to manage: Experts

Sports

Champions League: All on the line as Real Madrid prepare to face Man City in semis

Sports

Italian Open: Djokovic downs Norrie to reach 17th consecutive quarterfinals in Rome

Technology

MakeMyTrip logs $70.3 mn operating profit in FY23, highest-ever in its history

News

Nagesh Kuknoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat

News

Abdu Rozik all set to release new song; appear on Sajid Khan's upcoming show

Technology

Grateful of IT Minister's acknowledgment of our user safety efforts in India: WhatsApp

Health & Lifestyle

US man's rare Alzheimer's mutation delayed onset of disease by 2 decades

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US