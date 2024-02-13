After numerous duds Akshay Kumar to be Sudha Kongara’s ‘Sarfira’

Makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer have announced the title of their Production no.27 as ‘Sarfira’. It is a remake of director Sudha’s Tamil original film ‘Soorarai Pottru’. Akshay Kumar who carried out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the invasion of Kuwait (in Airlift) will now transform in a former Indian Air Force captain who dreams of starting a low-cost carrier airline as ‘Sarfira’.

After Baby, Airlift, and Special 26, Bollywood’s Khiladi has not seen the best of times like the named few hits for a long time now. We hope to see Akshay Kumar return to the genre he does best with ‘Sarfira’. The film also features Akki’s ‘Hera Pheri’ partner in crime Paresh Rawal along with Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

National award winner, Sudha Kongara is at the helm as the director of Sarfira. Sudha has previously directed, the bilingual Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and Saala Khadoos (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as Guru, and the globally applauded, multi-National Award-winner, Soorarai Pottru.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G V Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment)

An impactful title announcement heralded the arrival of Sarfira on to the horizon. An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

Sarfira is said to be a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and ‘jugaad’, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics.

The film is all set to entertain audiences worldwide only in cinemas on 12th July 2024.