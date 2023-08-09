scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh in ‘Game of Thrones’ AI version

A Bollywood AI spin has been given to one of the most popular shows 'Game Of Thrones', where Hindi film actors have been given the iconic roles

By Agency News Desk
Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh in 'Game of Thrones' AI version
Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh in Game of Thrones AI version

A Bollywood AI spin has been given to one of the most popular shows ‘Game Of Thrones’, where Hindi film actors have been given the iconic roles of characters Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark. The three siblings Cersei, Jaime Lannister and Tyrion Lannister too have got a sprinkle of Bollywood magic too.

With the help of artificial intelligence, Emilia Clarke has been replaced by former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the role of Daenerys Targaryen. Aditya Roy Kapoor is seen as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jaime Lannister. Ranveer Singh replaces Kit Harington for Jon Snow.

Actress Alia Bhatt suits perfectly as Arya Stark, originally played by Maisie Williams. Kiara Advani plays Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark in the AI version of the video. Then There is Tabu stepping into the shoes for Lena Headey’s cunning Cersei Lannister. For Tyrion Lannistor, originally played by Peter Dinklage, is Kay Kay Menon.

‘Game of Thrones’ is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R R Martin, the first of which is A Game of Thrones. The show was shot in the United Kingdom, Canada, Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Morocco, and Spain. It premiered in the US in 2011, and concluded in May 2019, with 73 episodes broadcast over eight seasons.

Set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, Game of Thrones follows several story arcs throughout the course of the show. The first major arc concerns the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros through a web of political conflicts among the noble families either vying to claim the throne or fighting for independence from whoever sits on it.

The second focuses on the last descendant of the realm’s deposed ruling dynasty, who has been exiled to Essos and is plotting to return and reclaim the throne. The third follows the Night’s Watch, a military order defending the realm against threats from beyond Westeros’s northern border.

The series received 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most by a drama series, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. It got five nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama. A prequel series, House of the Dragon, premiered in 2022.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Andy Murray masters Lorenzo Sonego to enter Canadian Open second round
Next article
Karan Johar to be conferred with an award as a filmmaker in Melbourne
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Top tech firms seek Nov 1 laptop import restriction deadline extended by a year

Sports

Corinthians reach Copa Sudamericana last eight

News

Cardi B's thrown microphone sold for a whopping $100K

News

Angus Cloud gets heartfelt tribute on 'Euphoria' Season 2

News

Karan Johar to commemorate at length his 25 years as a filmmaker at IFFM

Technology

Apple faces lawsuit over 'Tetris' movie by Gizmodo editor

News

After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh to play Don in ‘Don 3’

Sports

‘Kuldeep Yadav was the real match winner’, says Manjrekar after India’s victory in 3rd T20I

News

Karan Johar to be conferred with an award as a filmmaker in Melbourne

Sports

Andy Murray masters Lorenzo Sonego to enter Canadian Open second round

Sports

Jyotiraditya M Scindia helps paddler Manika Batra get her lost baggage

News

Prajakta Koli to debut with fictional novel ‘Too Good To Be True’

Technology

YouTube to no longer recommend videos to users with disabled watch history

News

Kanye West's body odor is a serious turn-off for wife Bianca Censori

Technology

US regulators fine top banks $549 mn over use of WhatsApp, iMessage

News

Shakira, Lewis Hamilton have 'something more than friendship' following 'secret' Ibiza trip

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav admits his ODI numbers are ‘absolutely bad’, reveals Rohit, Dravid’s advice to improve his game

Sports

‘They are brilliant at home…’: Nasser Hussain outlines area of concern for India's Test side

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US