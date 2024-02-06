HomeBollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to take place from March 1–3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat

By Pooja Tiwari
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
Alia Bhatt | Ranbir Kapoor - pic courtesy Instagram

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to take place from March 1–3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Recently, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the rehearsals in Gujarat for Anant’s pre-wedding surfaced online.

It seems the Bollywood couple will have a special performance during the wedding festivities.

After the pre-wedding invitation card from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant floated online, fans are quite excited about witnessing the grand wedding of the year. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities will take place at their Jamnagar residence from March 1 to 3.

