Amitabh Bachchan mourns ‘gentle’ mother Sulochana’s death: ‘She had been ailing for some time’

Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the loss of "another great of our Cinema World" Sulochana Latkar, who passed away aged 94 on June 3.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote that the veteran star had played a caring and generous mother to him in several films.

“We have lost another great of our Cinema World – Sulochana ji .. the gentle, generous, caring Mother that played in several films with me .. she had been ailing for some time .. and this afternoon she left for her heavenly abode,” Amitabh wrote.

He added: “I had been monitoring here condition with her family .. but finally the sad news !”

“We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances ..”

Amitabh and Sulochana worked in films such as ‘Reshma Aur Shera’, ‘Yaarana’, ‘Muqadddar Ka Sikander’ and ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makan’ to name a few.

Born on July 30, 1928 at Khadaklat village of Belagavi (now in Karnataka), she made her film debut in 1946.

Among her top Bollywood films was in the Bimal Roy classic, ‘Bandini’ (1963), which is remembered even today.

Other Hindi films in which she acted include ‘Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai’, ‘Duniya’, ‘Amir Garib’, ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’, ‘Kati Patang’, ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’, ‘Pyar Mohabbat’, ‘Duniya’, ‘Johny Mera Naam’, ‘Warrant’, ‘Joshila’, ‘Doli’, ‘Prem Nagar’, ‘Aakraman’, ‘Bhola Bhala’, ‘Tyaag’, ‘Aashiq Hoon Baharaon Ka’, ‘Adhikar’, ‘Nai Roshni’, ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’, ‘Aaye Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’, ‘Majboor’, ‘Gora Aur Kala’, ‘Devar’, ‘Kahani Kismat Ki’, ‘Talaash’ and ‘Azaad’.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
