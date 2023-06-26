Arijit’s 'Pasoori Nu' gives a romantic spin to the Pakistani track

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The song ‘Pasoori Nu’ from the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ takes a romantic route unlike its original counterpart – the hit Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’ from Coke Studio season 14. While the original was crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the Indian version has been sung by Bollywood music superstar Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The song was released on Monday.

Ali and Shae’s ‘Pasoori’ revolves around themes of separation and heartbreak, the visuals of the song picturised on Kartik and Kiara take a lighter route and is showcased as another romantic track in the movies’s OST.

In terms of sound texture, the programming has been changed to appeal to the palette of the larger audience that listen to Bollywood music in India.

Visually, the chemistry between Kartik and Kiara is palpable and comes out quite good in the song. The music of ‘Pasoori Nu’ is given by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi with the lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

‘Pasoori’ which released last year, went viral on the Internet leading to countless reels using the song irrespective of the subject of the reel, – from food vlogging to adventure sports, art tutorials and travel vlogs While the original Pakistani song was catchy with an innovative orchestration, the Indian counterpart softens the blow as it makes radical changes in the programming.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, will hit the theatres on June 29.