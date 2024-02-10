HomeBollywoodNews

Arjun Rampal calls his co-star Vidyut Jammwal an ‘animal’

Arjun Rampal is all geared up for his next with 'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', which he tagged as a “physically challenging film".

By Agency News Desk
Arjun Rampal calls his co-star Vidyut Jammwal an ‘animal’
Arjun Rampal | Vidyut Jammwal _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actor Arjun Rampal is all geared up for his next with ‘Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa’, which he tagged as a “physically challenging film”. He then went on to call his co-star Vidyut Jammwal an “animal” as he could only feel muscles while hugging him.

Reflecting on the intense action sequences, Arjun said: “I’ve tried to do all my stunts myself. This was one of the most physically challenging films.”

The actor, in his pursuit of authenticity, faced challenges. He said he suffered slip disk while shooting for high octane stunts and action in the movie, directed by Aditya Datt.

“I did slip a disk or two, and they were very kind to cancel shoot for two to three weeks till I recover and come back. I slipped the same disk twice.” He went on to say, “Crakk for me was cracking all my bones.”

Talking about his co-star Vidyut, he said: “You come across Vidyut, and you give him a hug and feel his muscles. You’re like, what animal is this.”

Arjun went on to express his admiration for the trained athletes on set: “We got trained athletes from all over the nation on set, and I was so inspired by them that I was constantly pushing myself.”

The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. It is slated to release on February 23.

SourceArjun Rampal
SourceVidyut Jammwal
Previous article
Pamela Anderson: Always felt like there's a little monster inside of me
Next article
‘Pure bliss’: Sanath Jayasuriya heaps praise on Pathum Nissanka for his double-century
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US