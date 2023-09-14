scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he encountered ‘wrecking self-doubt’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, looked back at his journey on the occasion.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and reposted a video from his fan club which showcased his journey from his humble beginnings in the reality show ‘Roadies’ to the star that he has become today.

Ayushmann is a self-made star who has stamped his presence in Indian cinema through sheer talent. Ayushmann acknowledged the fan-made video on his birthday and admitted that he was going through ‘wrecking self-doubt’.

Ayushmann said: “It’s been a life full of tests, many ups and downs, days and nights of wrecking self-doubt. But here I’m. Still standing. Still believing. Thanks to everyone who has loved me unconditionally. Thank you for making my birthday special.”

Earlier, on Thursday, the actor got showered with love from his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. Tahira said that he is the only one for whom she can dance till the crack of dawn.

Taking to her Instagram, Tahira wrote: “Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn’t stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you! Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun I loveeee you! Yours truly lover girl (sic).”

Responding to his wife’s post, the ‘Andhadhun’ actor wrote: “Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat soul.”

–IANS

aa/dan

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
