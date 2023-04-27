scorecardresearch
'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sreenivas Bellamkonda is a sensuous track

The song 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar' from the upcoming film 'Chatrapathi' was unveiled on Thursday. The song is a party number and features actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda.

It has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz and is a lyrical play around on the ‘Jhoomka gira re Bareli ke bazaar mein’ from the famous song by Asha Bhosle.

The song features Arabic textures sonically with thumping beats on the drum machine. The music of the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics penned by Mayur Puri.

Talking about the song, Sunidhi Chauhan said, “‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ is a very sensuous track and the beats are addictive – We tried bringing in a flavour and vibe that would appeal to the masses and can’t wait for them to hear it.”

Nakash Aziz said, “It was great collaborating with Sunidhi Chauhan and lending my voice to Sreenivas Bellamkonda. ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ is a fun dance track that audiences are going to love.”

The track is a groovy number featuring Nushrratt in a sensuous avatar with Bellamkonda looking suave and stylish.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi shared, “The song is very high energy, very sexy and just an overall fun dance track. Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz with their vocals brought in just the right tonality to Nushrratt’s smouldering avatar and Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s swag.”

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, ‘Chatrapathi’ has been directed by V.V. Vinayak from a script by Vijayendra Prasad.

The film is an official remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and is set to release nationwide on May 12, 2023.

Agency News Desk
