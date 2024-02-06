Bhakti Rathod: Working with Nana Patekar sir feels very natural

As she wraps up the second schedule of the upcoming movie ‘Journey’, actor Bhakti Rathod opened up about her experience working with veteran actor Nana Patekar. Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, ‘Journey’ boasts a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Ashvini Kalsekar, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

In the film, Rathod portrays the complex character of Manjari, Nana Patekar’s eldest daughter-in-law. The movie’s first schedule was shot in the picturesque city of Banaras, and now, the team is braving the cold of Himachal Pradesh with temperatures plummeting to -2 degrees for the second schedule.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Nana Patekar, Rathod shared, “Working with Nana sir feels very natural. He is very easy to perform scenes with. In fact, within the very first day of shoot we became a family, sharing food, anecdotes, and jokes with each other off-screen, resulting in great chemistry on camera. Most importantly, I love and resonate with his discipline as an actor and thus already feel like his daughter.”

Rathod’s words highlight the camaraderie and rapport that have developed among the cast, promising an engaging and immersive cinematic experience in ‘Journey’.

On the work front, Bhakti was highly appreciated for her performance and dialogue delivery in ‘Gadar 2’ alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Bhakti holds an exciting lineup of few unannounced projects.