Big B mirrors PM Modi's style in witty post, fans say 'Modi vs AB'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his quirky social media posts, and has once again caught everyone’s attention with a hilarious update, recalling his swimming experience.

The post seems like Big B has joined the bandwagon of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently visited Lakshadweep, and enjoyed the pristine beaches, and explored his adventurous side by trying his hands in snorkelling.

The cine icon enjoys 36.8 million followers on Instagram, and is often seen sharing fun updates about his personal and professional life. He has now shared a new picture of himself walking on the water, wearing a white sleeveless tee shirt, and a lifeguard jacket.

The blurred image is captioned: “AB : Excuse me Sir.? GUIDE : Yes? AB: How far to America..? GUIDE: Shut up and keep swimming !!”

Fans commented on the post and wrote: “Modi ji vs AB ji”. One user said: “Modi trending! So here’s a pic from Bachchan sir.”

Another fan said: “Modi ji se inspire ho gaye aap bhi,” while one commented: “Modiji x Amitabh ji collaboration…we didn’t expect this in 2024.”

Yet another wrote: “R U competing with Mr Modi?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen as the host of quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’.

He next has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Butterfly’, and ‘Vettaiyan’ in the pipeline.

