'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, two popular contestants, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz, have been shown the exit door. 

Falaq and Jad have been eliminated on the Sunday episode, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

They were nominated against Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar.

A Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss OTT called ‘@BiggBoss_Tak’ wrote: “BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house.”

Currently in the house, contestants such as Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar are left.

Falaq made her acting debut with a cameo in the comedy series ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. She then played the role of Lakshmi and Sita in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka. She is the sister of actors Shafaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan.

Jad Hadid, is a famous Model, who was born on January 10, 1986, in Lebanon. He is one of the richest Lebanon-born model. He is also an actor who appeared in the 2011 drama ‘Out Loud’. He is a motorcycle enthusiast who was seen riding his Kawasaki Z1000.

After chatter about him leaving the hosting duties, Bollywood star Salman Khan put all speculation at rest after appearing in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he was seen schooling Jiya for putting detergent into Elvish’s water.

He also took Manisha Rani and Aashika’s case for creating a fake love story with Abhishek Malhan to get the attention of the audience as the closeness of Falaq and Avinash according to them were getting noticed on camera.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams everyday on Jio Cinema giving 24 hours coverage into the lives of the housemates.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Two exercises in futility (IANS Column: B-Town)
