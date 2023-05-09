scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Billionaire Boys Club' star Emma Roberts to lead comedy film 'Hot Mess'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Emma Roberts, who is known for “Paradise Hills” and “Billionaire Boys Club”, is set to headline the comedy “Hot Mess”.

The movie marks the feature directorial debut for film and TV helmer Katie Locke O’Brien. The project was written by Gabrielle D’Amico and is produced by Debbie Liebling, Maggie Malina and Laura Lewis, reports ‘Variety’.

Currently in pre-production and scheduled to start shooting in early 2024, Mister Smith Entertainment will launch its international sales at this month’s Cannes market. Lewis at Rebelle Media is representing North American rights.

An official synopsis for the film, accessed by ‘Variety’, reads: “After imploding in the worst way possible on a wildly popular American dating show, Laurel Mack (Roberts) must do the ultimate walk of shame… back to her hometown.

“Having failed to win love on the show, Laurel finds herself living in her quirky parents’ basement, without any friends, constantly bumping into the miserable ex the whole town adores, and experiencing the constant mockery of all who witnessed her public meltdown.

“She embarks on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to discover self-love, and with that, real connections with others.”

Roberts is currently in production on Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Delicate” and recently wrapped production on Marvel’s Spider-Man spin-off “Madame Web”. Roberts will next begin production on Frank Coraci’s “Verona Spies”, and will also executive produce the romantic comedy “Space Cadet”.

–IANS

aa/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mindy Kaling's NRI teen saga 'Never Have I Ever' final season to drop on June 8
Next article
Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, Andhra, Chandigarh, Telangana win on Day 6
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Punjab, Andhra, Chandigarh, Telangana win on Day 6

News

Mindy Kaling's NRI teen saga 'Never Have I Ever' final season to drop on June 8

News

Ed Sheeran reveals what helped him win 'Thinking Out Loud' lawsuit

Health & Lifestyle

Controversial coronavirus research to resume in US with stricter rules

Health & Lifestyle

Special relief for Haryana govt staff dying due to Covid-19

Sports

IPL 2023: Looking to carry forward our good batting form, says Capitals' assistant coach Agarkar ahead of CSK clash

News

Civil society in Bengal divided over ban on 'The Kerala Story' in state

Sports

IWL: Sethu and Kickstart meet in first versus second clash (preview)

News

SC agrees to examine a plea against 'The Kerala Story' on May 15

Sports

IPL 2023: Jordan makes debut as Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against RCB

News

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' heads to New York Int'l Film Festival

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists raise concerns about popular Covid disinfectants

Sports

Baku World Cup: Focus on Sarabjot as Air Pistol shooters take first shots at targets

Technology

Webb telescope captures alien asteroid belt outside our solar system

Technology

Apple may release iOS 16.5 next week with small changes

Sports

Afghanistan to tour Sri Lanka for ODI series in June

News

Ray Liotta died of heart and respiratory issues

Technology

Google to give $100 mn to NYT for 3 years to use its content: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US