Crakk Trailer, an extensive showreel than a compelling story

First of all let me admit that I am a fan of Vidyut Jammwal. Having said so, let me also tell you that while I like his innovative action and breathtakingly choreographed stunts, I am reminded that I am not watching some ‘Shorts’ to satiate my urge to see some ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ types unimaginable acts but a ‘trailer’ of a movie.

A trailer as simply put, is what to expect out of a feature length narrative narrated to you in a gist format. The film is positioned as a sports action film about a slum dweller who embarks on a journey into the dangerous world of underground sports, where only victory can promise the participants’ survival.

Fair enough, but then the same is not conveyed through the trailer. It appears that the editor (who cut the trailer) also accepts the fact that there is nothing that can be showcased in terms of narrative… still ‘al izz well’, but then there was no point of including those few dialogues that are mouthed in a manner that would even distract a fan in me.

To Vidyut’s credit, he surely had a unique story to tell to the audience who have already seen quite a few sports based film and also sports based action films but then there were strong narrative that compels one to put the hands in the pocket to buy tickets and pop corn to flow with the action.