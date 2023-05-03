scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Emma Watson on taking acting break: 'I felt a bit caged'

Emma Watson is opening up about the reasons why she is taking an acting break.

By Agency News Desk
Emma Watson on taking acting break 'I felt a bit caged'
Emma Watson on taking acting break 'I felt a bit caged'

Actress Emma Watson is opening up about the reasons why she is taking an acting break.

Watson, who rose to fame starring in the Harry Potter franchise as Hermione Granger, said that she “wasn’t very happy,” reports ‘Deadline’.

“I think I felt a bit caged,” Watson told Financial Times in a recent interview.

“The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

Watson’s last film was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women which was released in 2019 and co-starred alongside Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Bob Odenkirk and Meryl Streep, among others.

Over the years, Watson starred in films like The Circle, Beauty and the Beast and The Bling Ring. The star mentioned that she felt like she “didn’t have a voice” which made her feel have a sense of frustration.

“I didn’t have a say. And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better,'” Watson added.

For now, Watson will continue to her break from acting but assures that she will come back sometime in the future.

“I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing,” she said. “I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode anymore. Does that make sense?”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks: Elon Musk
Next article
Anand Mahindra praises 'fauji brat' Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AMU faculty makes breakthrough in cancer prevention

Health & Lifestyle

Baidu's new AI tool can boost Covid mRNA vax antibody response by 128x

Sports

Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final

Technology

Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

Technology

Chrome world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Sports

IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel

News

SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

News

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

Technology

Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

News

Austin Butler's shocking transformation unveiled in 'Dune: Part Two' first trailer teaser

News

Jubin Nautiyal was moved by 'Mehsoos Hua' melody, lent voice to song despite busy schedule

News

Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

News

Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Noor’ is a soul-stirring romantic number

News

TV actor Rrahul Sudhir talks about going 'sinister' for 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Anand Mahindra praises 'fauji brat' Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel'

Technology

SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks: Elon Musk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US