scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Enrique Iglesias drops out of headlining music festival due to pneumonia

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Singing sensation Enrique Iglesias dropped out of the musical festival Tecate Emblema on the day that he was set to perform, due to pneumonia.

The Spanish singer was set to travel to Mexico City to close out the first night of the two-day music festival but doctors ordered “absolute rest,” reports Deadline.

“Dear fans, much to my regret, it’ll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in Mexico,” read a statement in Spanish shared on Iglesias’s social platforms.

“I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane.”

Iglesias continued: “I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon.”

Hours later, organiser OCESA shared that a group of artists would take over in the absence of Iglesias including Netflix’s Elite star Danna Paola. Other additions included Kabah, Magneto, CalA, JNS, The Sacados and Litzy, who all are part of the ’90’s Pop Tour’ group.

The rest of the lineup remains unchanged with The Chainsmokers also headlining the first night of Tecate Emblema.

Other artists that would be featured on the first day include One Republic, Melanie C, Belinda, Niki, Pabllo Vittar, The Driver Era and Alizzz.

Robbie Williams and KYGO are headlining the second day set to take place on Sunday, May 14. Other artists confirmed for the second day include Black Eyed Peas, Bizarrap, Camilo, Becky G, Roisin Murphy, Emilia, Lasso and Moenia, to name a few.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan's niece Ayat follows 'mamu's footsteps' in new video
Next article
Kejriwal blesses Ragneeti with sweet Insta post as Chadha tweets about Jalandhar
This May Also Interest You
News

Kejriwal blesses Ragneeti with sweet Insta post as Chadha tweets about Jalandhar

News

Salman Khan's niece Ayat follows 'mamu's footsteps' in new video

Sports

IPL 2023: Play for pride and with freedom in remaining matches, says Warner after Delhi Capitals' elimination

News

Ali Fazal calls Vin Diesel the soul of 'Fast' fam, 'kindest man' he knows

News

Halle Bailey of 'The Little Mermaid' shares Beyonce's advice to deal with racism

News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kids prefer his movies to hers

News

Cillian Murphy is 'sad' for not having 'charisma' of his 'Peaky Blinders' character

News

Dwayne Johnson quit school during his earliest battle with depression

News

David Tennant returns as 'Doctor Who' in new trailer

Health & Lifestyle

Man in police custody turns violent in Kerala hospital

Sports

Bayern, Dortmund secure crucial wins in Bundesliga

Technology

Stack Overflow lays off 10% employees, CEO says 'weighs heavily on me'

Technology

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users

Sports

Injured Shakib ruled out of third ODI against Ireland, set to miss six weeks of action

Sports

Real Madrid win, Villarreal take big step towards Europe in La Liga

Technology

If diesel cars go, what about EVs? On course, but in slow gear

Health & Lifestyle

Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health: Experts

Sports

IPL 2023: Plan was to build partnership and then target few bowlers, says centurion Prabhsimran Singh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US