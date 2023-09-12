Fergie congratulates ex-husband Josh Hummel for his new wife, Audra Mari’s pregnancy

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Rapper-actress Fergie is truly happy for her ex-husband Josh Hummel, who is now going to be a father as his wife Audra Mari is pregnant. Reacting to Mari’s pregnancy, Fergie gave her congratulations to the couple, and her ex-husband.

The ‘Glamourous’ singer called it quits with the ‘Transformers’ actor in 2017, though has been on good terms with him, sending well-wishes to him and, who is expecting a baby with his wife Audra Mari.

“I am truly happy for you guys,” Fergie, who shares 10-year-old son Axl with Josh, commented on Instagram Sept. 11 below the couple’s pregnancy announcement. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” ‘People’ magazine reported.

Fergie’s celebratory message should come as no surprise, considering she showed her support for the duo when they got engaged last year, and it further confirms what Fergie and Josh shared in their breakup announcement back in September 2017.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Duhamel and Mari began dating in 2019 and got married in North Dakota in September 2022.

Ahead of his wedding, a source told ‘People’ that the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star “wants more kids and always has so they probably will have kids sooner than later.”

Earlier this year, the ‘Las Vegas’ alum—who tied the knot with Audra in September 2022—shared his advice for former couples who are currently navigating a co-parenting relationship.

“I would say to anybody who’s going through it, do whatever you can to keep it simple, because the only ones you’re hurting are the kids,” Josh told E! News in March.

“It’s really important that they see two people who, even if not together anymore, can still work together and be good parents. Just make sure that no matter what, even if you have differences, you don’t have to air it out in front of the kids,” he added.

