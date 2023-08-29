scorecardresearch
Film bodies lift ban on upcoming Kerala actors Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi

By Agency News Desk

Kochi, Aug 29 (IANS) Kerala film bodies have decided to lift the ban on upcoming actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi.  

In April this year, various film bodies including AMMA, FEFKA (19 different organisations) and producers association, producer Renjith had said that the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and till they do not mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them.

The complaint against them was that the actors do not honour their commitments and arrive late on the sets.

Actor Bhasi has apologised to the associations while Nigam also agreed to make course-corrections.

–IANS

