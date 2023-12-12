India has a league of superheroes, says Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says that Hindi cinema has always had its unique charm, but catching up with Marvel’s level of storytelling requires a script, a vision and the right timing. Kareena has lent her voice to Black Widow in Marvel’s ‘Westlanders: Black Widow’, the third instalment of the Hindi Audible podcast series.

Asked why is it taking time for Hindi cinema to tap into something like what Marvel has made, Kareena said: “Well, Audible has already brought Marvel to India with Marvel’s Wastelanders so that is a start. Having said that, Hindi cinema has always had its unique charm, but catching up with Marvel’s level of storytelling requires a script, a vision and the right timing.”

The actress then said that India has seen a whole different league of superheroes.

“India for that matter, has seen a whole other league of superheroes, from Shaktiman to Krishh. And let’s not forget, in a land where deities are worshiped, we even consider the divine figures as heroes,” said the actress.

The actress added: “We’ve had epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, adapted in countless ways over the years. And talking about the kind of superheroes that have emerged in recent years, yes, in that respect also Indian cinema is evolving.”

Kareena affirms that “we’re getting there”.

“Exploring new genres, and pushing boundaries. Our industry may also one day witness a superhero revolution of its kind, and you can bet your last penny that when it happens, it’ll be nothing short of spectacular in its own right. We have got to trust the process, and when the time is right, we’ll have our superhero saga that will rock the world,” she added.