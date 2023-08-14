From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Popular singer and rapper Badshah will be seen attending the grand finale of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ on Monday.

It is confirmed from verified sources that music mogul and mentor Badshah will be joining in the star studded grand finale celebrations as a special guest and the star performer on August 14.

The 39-year-old hip hop icon will be interacting with the top 5 contestants inside the house as well as performing a special set and shaking a leg with Salman Khan and the all eliminated participants of Big Boss OTT 2.

His setlist includes his club anthems such as ‘Jugnu’, ‘Chamkeela Chehra’, ‘Tabahi’ and his latest single ‘Gone Girl’. Salman Khan and Badshah share a cordial relationship and the duo were seen jamming together on Big Boss 15 in 2021 when Badshah taught Salman Khan the hookstep of ‘Jugnu’ and spoke about how his mother would be proud of this on-stage moment.

It is also widely speculated through various fan pages that Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey will be making a promotional appearance for ‘Dream Girl’ as well as Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for ‘Jawan’

The countdown to the final episode has begun with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, in the running for the winner’s title.

In this season, artists like Raftaar, Tony Kakkar, Asees Kaur, Emiway Bantai, Neha Kakkar have made guest appearances on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, in the run up to the finale.

In its second season, Bigg Boss OTT has taken the Indian reality show scene by storm, captivating audiences with its gripping format, intense conflicts, and engaging tasks.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 airs on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

