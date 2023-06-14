scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Gandii Baat' poster triggers row for allegedly mocking Goddess Lakshmi

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) The streaming show ‘Gandii Baat’, which often sparks controversy due to its content, has landed in trouble yet again, this time for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

The show, an adult comedy web-series, is being criticised for its poster’s alleged similarities to Goddess Lakshmi. In the poster, a woman could be seen dressed in Indian attire posing next to a lotus flower. The poster also has two peacocks on the sides.

A section of users on the Internet have found this offensive and expressed their anger on the makers of the show.

One user wrote, “Stop such filth. @TeamEktaKapoor should know better than to dish out shows demeaning our Gods and Goddesses.”

Another tweeted, “Ban #ektakapoor serials. Spoiling society be her serial.”

‘Gandii Baat’ is an adult comedy web series directed by Sachin Mohite for streaming on ALTBalaji, which is owned by Ektaa Kapoor. The show is currently running in its Season 7, which was released in February this year.

–IANS

aa/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian Team comprising 280 members, including 198 athletes, head to Berlin for Special Olympics – Summer Games
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian Team comprising 280 members, including 198 athletes, head to Berlin for Special Olympics – Summer Games

Health & Lifestyle

Tribunal asks Centre, Delhi govts to take action against quacks

Sports

CWC Qualifying: Thrilling games, terrific tons on first day of warm-up matches

Sports

Venus Williams crashes out in opener with sister Serena watching from the stands

Sports

Make nation proud, AIFF President, Secretary General inspire India U-17 team ahead of Asian campaign

Sports

Premier Handball League: Sumit Kumar stars as Maharashtra Ironmen outplay Delhi Panzers 41-31

News

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Ganapath Part 1' to release on October 20

Technology

Curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping, e-commerce entities told

Sports

Golf: Large field ready for action as Women's Pro Tour returns to Hosur for eighth-leg

News

Ali Fazal, Richa & the 'Fukrey' gang celebrate 10 years of sleeper hit

Sports

Football: Five bids received for direct entry into I-League 2023-24 season

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Skipper Chhetri applauds enthusiastic fans at Kalinga Stadium, urges more support for India's next match

News

Boman Irani not aware of ‘Munna Bhai 3’; focused on his own debut film

Technology

E-commerce entities told to curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping

News

'Elemental' director Peter Sohn says film has 'something for everyone'

Health & Lifestyle

Experimental vax delays return of deadly brain tumour, doubles survival rate

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Contestants revealed

News

When Rakul Preet felt like a 'zombie' after intense shooting sequence for 'I Love You'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US