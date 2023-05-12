Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared on Instagram that their first child, a baby boy was born on May 10, 2023.

The couple got married in December 2020 and announced that they were expecting two years later.

Gauahar posted on Instagram with the caption, “Allahumma baarik fihi.” She also shared a beautiful announcement picture of her son’s arrival. It read: It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy.

Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid.