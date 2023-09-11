Riteish deshmukh reacts to rumors of genelia deshmukh's pregnancy

Genelia Deshmukh sparked pregnancy rumors on Saturday night after she arrived with her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh for an event. They have a strong social media game, and they often share the most hilarious and relatable reels on Instagram.

They are doting parents to their two children- eight-year-old son Riaan, and seven-year-old son Rahyl.

Recently, a report on social media speculated whether Genelia D’Souza is pregnant. Amid floating rumors of Genelia’s pregnancy, Riteish Deshmukh set the record straight and said these rumors are absolutely untrue.