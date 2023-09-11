scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to rumors of Genelia Deshmukh’s pregnancy

Genelia Deshmukh sparked pregnancy rumors on Saturday night after she arrived with her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh for an event

By Pooja Tiwari
Genelia Deshmukh Pregnant With 3rd Baby
Genelia Deshmukh Pregnant With 3rd Baby pic courtesy news agency

Genelia Deshmukh sparked pregnancy rumors on Saturday night after she arrived with her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh for an event. They have a strong social media game, and they often share the most hilarious and relatable reels on Instagram.

They are doting parents to their two children- eight-year-old son Riaan, and seven-year-old son Rahyl.

Recently, a report on social media speculated whether Genelia D’Souza is pregnant. Amid floating rumors of Genelia’s pregnancy, Riteish Deshmukh set the record straight and said these rumors are absolutely untrue.

Riteish
Riteish deshmukh reacts to rumors of genelia deshmukh's pregnancy
1
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Delhi hospital treats Dutch man with rare form of tinnitus
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US