scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Golda' director says, Golda Meir will always be connected to failure of Yom Kippur war

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Guy Nattiv, the director of the upcoming film ‘Golda’, has said that the former Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir, on whom the film is based, will always be connected to the failure of the Yom Kippur war.

Taking a deep dive into one of the most pivotal years of Israel’s history, ‘Golda’ showcases the personal and professional struggles of the country’s highly controversial and only female leader.

The Yom Kippur War, popularly known as the Ramadan War, the October War, the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, or the Fourth Arab–Israeli War, was an armed conflict fought from October 6 to October 25, 1973 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

The film stars Helen Mirren (who won an Oscar for her performance in ‘The Queen’) as Golda Meir, the Iron Lady of Israel.

Talking about Golda Mier and her tenure as the Israeli Prime Minister, Guy Nattiv said: “She will always be connected to the failure of the Yom Kippur war. Golda was the wrong person, in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

“She didn’t want to be a Prime Minister, but she had to take the job because no one else wanted it at that time. They pushed her to be a Prime Minister and then she was thrown into this mayhem and tried to deal with the mess.”

He further mentioned: “Israelis are so conflicted about her character. Now, if you look outside of Israel, and Jews outside of Israel, they see more of the romantic story of Golda who came from Milwaukee to Israel when she was a young woman, full of Zionism and a hope to help the country.

“She was the Iron Lady of Israel and, like Margaret Thatcher, there are some people who love her and some people who hate her,” he said.

The film, which also stars Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, and Liev Schreiber, is set to release in India on September 1, 2023 by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures.

–IANS

aa/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10
Next article
Over 8.4 mn people globally learning Hindi on Duolingo
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Over 8.4 mn people globally learning Hindi on Duolingo

News

Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10

News

Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite for a film post two decades

Sports

India men's football coach Igor Stimac appeals PM Modi regarding team's participation in Asian Games

Technology

YouTube quietly releases 'Stable Volume' feature to some users

Technology

Genes for learning & memory are 650 mn years old: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flaunt their casual looks from the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ at Mumbai airport

Sports

BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks

News

Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'

Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

Technology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Sports

US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US