Habib Tanvir’s ‘Charandas Chor’ to be adapted into a feature film

Apparently ‘Charandas Chor’ was earlier made in 1975, as a children’s film by noted director Shyam Benegal, based on the legendary playwright Habib Tanvir‘s play, which itself was an adaptation of a classical Rajasthani folktale by Vijaydan Detha. The lyrics of the film were also by Habib Tanvir. The film starred Smita Patil, Lalu Ram, Madanlal and Habib Tanvir.

Now, as a tribute to the iconic playwright Habib Tanvir on his centenary, Karmic Films Private Limited has announced its acquisition of the rights to the theatrical masterpiece ‘Charandas Chor’, with plans to bring this timeless masterpiece to the silver screen, capturing its brilliance and social commentary for a new generation of audience.

Originating in 1975, “Charandas Chor” is a timeless gem by the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Habib Tanvir. Renowned globally for its compelling narrative for its brilliance, the play received the prestigious Fringe First award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has enchanted audiences worldwide through its spellbinding narrative and insightful social commentary.

Honouring Habib Tanvir’s enduring legacy, “Charandas Chor” holds an esteemed place in theatre history, celebrated for its masterful storytelling and innovative direction.

Suniel Wadhwa, Co-Founder of Karmic Films, expresses excitement for this new cinematic journey. “Bringing ‘Charandas Chor’ to life as a feature film is a thrilling endeavour for us. This tale’s resonance through the ages fuels our commitment to faithfully represent its narrative. This acquisition marks a significant stride in our mission to craft compelling cinematic experiences. Reviving ‘Charandas Chor’ in the modern era is both an honour and a privilege.”

Co-Founder and writer Kundan Judge adds, “We are honoured to intertwine Habib Tanvir’s legendary legacy into our creative tapestry. This adaptation promises to reintroduce audiences of all ages to the enchantment that ‘Charandas Chor’ embodies on screen. Beyond fulfilling the aspirations of burgeoning talent, it caters to the hunger for meaningful entertainment that audiences seek.”

The pre-production on the film has started in full swing. Karmic Films is meticulously assembling a team of industry experts, including casting and production crews, dedicated to preserving the play’s essence while ensuring its resonance with a global audience.

Nageen Tanvir, daughter of the late Habib Tanvir, radiates enthusiasm for the film’s production. She affirms, “Witnessing ‘Charandas Chor’ transition towards a feature film is heartening. My father’s legacy thrives through this venture, and I trust Karmic Films wholeheartedly to translate his vision onto the silver screen.”

Suniel Wadhwa’s remarkable career encompasses involvement in over 200 films, which spans collaborations with industry giants like Reliance Entertainment Studios, Zee Studios, Pen India Private Limited, Boney Kapoor, UTV Motion Pictures (UTV Disney), and Sony Pictures Entertainment.