Haripriyaa Bharggav’s ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ trailer out

Ubon Vision Pvt Ltd, a renowned production house, unveiled the trailer of their highly anticipated film ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ today on their official YouTube channel. The film, ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ stars Brijendra Kala, Umesh Bajpai, Sagar Wahi, Purva Parag, Mahi Soni and Ravi Chauhan. Produced by Sannjoy Bhargv and Haripriyaa Bharggav and directed by Sannjoy Bhargv, promises to offer an authentic portrayal of rural India and is set to release in theatres nationwide on August 4, 2023.

Breaking away from the conventional practice of shooting on artificial sets, the team of ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ aimed to capture the true essence of rural life by filming in real locations. Chanderi, a picturesque town in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh, served as the backdrop for the five distinct stories presented in the film.

Director Sannjoy Bhargv explained the significance of shooting in real locations, stating, “A set can never offer a sense of realism. When the audience sees a particular location in a film, they should be able to feel and smell it as well. I strongly believe that rural India is far more beautiful and magnificent than urban India. Villages and towns, free from pollution, possess a unique aesthetic charm.”

Chanderi, known for its historical significance and captivating natural beauty, perfectly complements the film’s narrative. The town’s Jain temples and surrounding hills contribute to its visual appeal, creating an immersive experience for the viewers. Each of the five stories in ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ explores different aspects of Chanderi, showcasing the town’s diverse elements.

Sannjoy further added, “Chanderi represents rural India in several ways, and through this film, we have tried to explore its various facets. We received tremendous support from the local administration throughout the shoot, ensuring a smooth production process.”

To generate awareness and excitement surrounding the film, the makers have implemented an innovative strategy. Moviegoers attending screenings of ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ will have the chance to win enticing prizes, including smart TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, cycles, and home theatre systems. This initiative aims to engage the audience and reward their support for this remarkable cinematic endeavour.

‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ is a women-centric film that delves into significant themes and topics pertaining to women’s lives. It also sheds light on the importance of social movements like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ (Clean India Mission) and ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyaan’ (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child). Upon the film’s release, audience members will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes through a lucky draw.

With its authentic depiction of rural India and its engaging storytelling, ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ aims to captivate audiences nationwide and spark meaningful conversations about the diverse fabric of rural communities.