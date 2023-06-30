It’s going to be ‘Housefull’ with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh next Diwali!

Get ready to celebrate Diwali 2024 with five times the laughter! Bollywood’s biggest comedy franchise – ‘Housefull’ is set to bring its 5th installation on Diwali next year! The powerhouse producer who has given us many blockbuster films, Sajid Nadiadwala has big news for all the ‘Housefull’ franchise fans.

Housefull is all set to come with its next instalment making it the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have 5 instalments.

Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar, officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film creating waves of anticipation among the fans.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani Releasing Diwali 2024.